One On One With Carlos Correa • Latino Sports

Latino Sports has been interviewing members of Team Puerto Rico who made history playing in the 2017 World Baseball Classic games. The games meant much more to Puerto Rico than perhaps what it meant for any of the other countries who played in the World Baseball Classic. One reason is that Puerto Rico has been experiencing its worst economic crisis and perhaps the games were a temporary diversion from the depressive news and events taking place on the island. Team Puerto Rico practically paralyzed the island nation every time they played to the point that crime dropped to a levels not seen, not one homicide, or major crime was reported during the games. Practically every town was watching the games at their local town plaza.

Therefore, we want to document the experience from as many of the players as possible. We caught up with Team Puerto Rico’s converted third baseman Carlos Correa when Houston visited the Bronx to play the Yankees in May. The following is his recollection.

LS: The season is well underway and many baseball fans have forgotten the World Baseball Classic, but the 3.5 million Puerto Ricans on the island and the over 5 million here is the Diaspora have not forgotten that incredible run, do you guys still think about that incredible experience?

CC: Yes, of course. You see a lot of guys posting on social media throwbacks Thursday pictures of team Puerto Rico. It was such an amazing run, it was a great time, we had a lot of fun. We played with a lot of passion, not only for us and our families, but for Puerto Rico as well, we had the times of our lives there. So much talent, such a great chemistry an experience we will never forget.

LS: When did you realize that this was more than just a game? What you guys did was beyond baseball, you actually stopped crime in Puerto Rico, you depleted the hair color blond and bleach, you had many Puerto Ricans here in the US stop and actually paying attention to these games. When did you actually realize that this was more than just a game?

CC: When we got into the second round everyone was already into it. We noticed that people in Puerto Rico were dying their hair blond, that’s when we realized that, WOW, this is more than just baseball. It was uniting the country, everyone was coming together to watch the games, everyone was dying their hair including the coaches, we were playing with so much passion, and the rest is history.

LS: How did you feel knowing that wherever you played you saw so many Puerto Ricans? Did you know that there were that many Puerto Ricans everywhere you went?

CC: I knew that there were Puerto Ricans everywhere we played, but when you start seeing them with blond hair you realized that they were Puerto Ricans supporting us and that was cool to watch.

LS: Now what about you playing third base. You looked like a Brooks Robinson, a human vacuum cleaner. How did you get so comfortable playing third, you were making some plays that you looked as if you was natural third baseman.

CC: I felt good at third base. That was actually the first time I have played third base in professional baseball.

LS: You could not tell!

CC: I practiced for a little bit and I was able to come through and play a good third base.

LS: What do you feel now, what is the future of Puerto Rico baseball?

CC: Puerto Rico is in a good spot right now. We have a lot of talented players coming up right now for the minor leagues and the major league, so hopefully there will be more players in the big leagues.

LS: Playing for Houston you were close to playing in the World Series. Would you compare that experience to what you experienced in the World Baseball Classic to a possible World Series experience?

CC: Yeah, it’s pretty similar. Representing your country is a whole different experience, playing with your boys, playing with some that you played when you were a kid, but making the playoffs here (Houston) is what we are here for, what we get paid for. This team we have now is a special team hoping to get to the World Series this year. So I will be able to tell you how it’s like playing in World Series then.