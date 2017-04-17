One On One With Yadier Molina • Latino Sports

Yadier Molina visited the Puerto Rican Mecca, the South Bronx with his team, the St. Louis Cardinals as part of MLB’s Interleague baseball games this past weekend.

Yadier, or Yadi as his fans in St. Louis like to call him, is considered one of the leagues prime catchers. This dedicated player, who sits in his locker listening to Puerto Rican regaeton while cleaning his catchers mitts gave us some time to discuss a topic that is still on the minds and hearts of many Puerto Ricans, the World Baseball Classic games that took place in March. While many saw these as just baseball games among different countries, Puerto Ricans on the island and those in the Diaspora saw something much bigger, they all saw and felt a unifying crusade.

We spoke to Yadier about this and this is the interview.

LS: The Classic games created an incredible outburst of support that practically touched every one of the 3.5 million Puerto Ricans in the island and the 5.5 million in the states. Did you guys ever expect anything like that?

YM: No. We went with the mentality to represent the country the best way we can and to win the gold medal. We went to represent the country in the best possible way we could, to teach the children in Puerto Rico and here in New York and everywhere the talent that we have in Puerto Rico that is amazing. We wanted to show the world the talent we have in Puerto Rico, we are here and we have good talent. We did not get the gold medal, but we got the silver medal.

LS: As you might already know, the talk in the streets of our barrios is that you guys won. There was no loss here. Apparently you gave Puerto Ricans more than a gold medal, you gave them pride. Did you guys realize that, and if you did when did you realize that for Puerto Ricans you were not playing for medal, that you guys were winning something else?

YM: Yeah. For us it was first a tournament and we wanted to win the games. However, we went to our rooms (after the first game) and we saw the outcome from Puerto Rico, the people watching and supporting us and to see the joy that we were bringing to our people it was amazing. After the second game, really after the first game we said, “let’s do this for them, let’s do this the right way,” and thank God we did it.

LS: When you first were planning these games you obviously knew who were the stronger teams, like the Dominican Republic who had a powerful team and everyone was a little nervous before you guys played the Dominican team. How did you guys strategize before playing one of these teams?

YM: We prepared every single night, every single game. It did not matter who we faced, we prepared ourselves. We talked about the hitters, we talked about the pitching. In this kind of tournament you face good teams, there are no bad teams. It does not matter where the team is from if they are there it’s because they are the same as us. They are there to represent their country and they are going to put out their best. Everyone is dangerous in this kind of tournament and we prepared ourselves for them the same way.

LS: Just like a pitcher who realizes in the seventh inning that he has a no hitter going on, when did you guys realize that you were invictos, undefeated?

YM; Towards the end. We care about the game, like I said we wanted to win the game, but it was not about what the results showed, it was about what we did for our people in Puerto Rico. We were down (in the championship game) by seven, eight runs and you see the people in the stands chanting, screaming, dancing and having fun. That’s the point, when you play for your country and you see the people enjoying the game, being Puerto Rican that is the reason.

LS: Yadier, you have been lucky playing in the biggest of games in baseball (World Series) and you have been in the World Classic games. What is the difference?

YM: I have not been lucky, I have been blessed. I work hard for that and both are amazing. I play for St. Louis, but when you play in the World Classic your playing for your parents, for your cousins, for your uncles. It’s about your grandma; it’s about your grandpa, its different. Obviously you care about wining, but the classic is about your country.

LS: All of you guys did so much more than many even politicians, or other leaders were able to do by bringing an entire country and people together. Congratulations. Also what do you think of Latino Sports having an award for the Latino players?

YM: That’s the goal no matter where you are at to represent your country. You can be Dominican, Mexican from Venezuela wherever you come from your going to put your best and when you see the support that our people bring to us every night here in the states that is amazing. It makes you work harder, it makes you want to do the best that you can do for them. It’s an amazing feeling.

LS: So hopefully, before this season ends we in Latino Sports want to make sure that you have something to take with you that your grandchildren will remember, a museum piece (both laugh. A LatinoMVP award painting by famed artist, James Fiorentino).

YM: Thank you, thank you. It’s a great honor for me to be able to receive that. Hopefully, I can be there for that day, I’m going to do by best to be there, but if not, it is a great honor and I want you to know that.