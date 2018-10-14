ALCS Exclusive: One On One With Yuli Gurriel • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Boston, MA – Yuli Gurriel was taking batting practice and looked as relaxed as ever. He should be here at Fenway, or playing against the Red Sox as he has hit safely in each of his 17 career games against Boston. Between the regular season and playoff games he has batted, .403 with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 8 RBI’s and he bats .457 here at Fenway. So this was a perfect time to try and get him for a quick interview on the field.

I had met Gurriel and his family for the first time in his family’s home in Havana back in 2015. I was a consultant to Vice Sports who had my son, Julio A Pabón produce a segment titled, Cuban Béisbol that was featured on HBO.

Gurriel and I saw each other again for a brief second when I traveled to Houston in September to award him his long awaited, AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the year award and José Altuve his AL LatinoMVP award. Unfortunately, due to the team’s last minute schedule change and my flight delay I could not give the awards in a pre-game ceremony as originally agreed. Thus never had a chance to interview him.

Today was not going to be a long interview, I just wanted to ask him his thoughts on receiving the award.

We saw each other and to his credit he came over and we chatted. I asked him about his parents and told me they were doing well. I reminded him of my trip to Houston and leaving his award for him in the locker room. He remembered and smiled.

LS: I asked him what were his thoughts when he entered his locker room and saw the award?

YG: It made me smile. I was surprise and proud. That’s what you work hard for to produce well, but I did not expect it, I felt good.

LS: I asked him about leaving Cuba, how has he adjusted?

YG: It was a big move, but having my entire family here has made it so much easier. I might not be in Cuba, but Cuba is in my heart. I owe a lot to Cuba because everyone knows that there is where I developed to be the ball player that I am.

I thanked him for his time; he then rushed to the locker room to prepare for the game.