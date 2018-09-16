One Team, One Goal, Jets Trail Dolphins [Updates] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – After one quarter of Sunday’s Home Opener at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets trail the Miami Dolphins by a low score of 7-0. The difference in the game has been Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake’s 6-yeards touchdown run.

For Jets rookie starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, he’s passed the ball 5-for-8, 32yds, and a game-changing interception late in the first quarter. With so much football left to be played, will the Jets come alive? Or was last week’s 48-17 road win really an illusion of a team we wish the J-E-T-S would be on a regular season? Who knows?

UPDATE: Dolphins lead the Jets by a commanding 14-0 score. With less than five minutes in the second quarter, the combination of Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill to WR Albert Wilson 29yds touchdown pass combined with the extra point has agitated the MetLife Stadium crowd as their cheers morph into moans. Two Minute Warning…

Post Two Minute Warning: Dolphins now lead 20-0 as QB Ryan Tannehill successfully passed the football to the WR A.J. Derby for a 19yds touchdown. Dolphins K Jason Sanders failed to convert the extra point. With less than a minute, the Jets will have one more final opportunity before the first half concludes. Can the J-E-T-S score a few points?

HALFTIME: Dolphins 20, Jets 0

THIRD QUARTER: After three quarters of missed opportunities and turnovers, the Jets trail Dolphins by a score of 20-6. With one quarter remaining, will a Jets rally take place?

FOURTH QUARTER: In less than a week, the New York Jets went from a team who could score 48 points to one that only produced 12 in a losing 20-12 effort to the Miami Dolphins. While it wasn’t the result Jets fans would have wanted, they plenty to smile. Despite throwing two interceptions, Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold threw for 344yds and 1TD. While every pass wasn’tcrisp and passed to his fellow teammate, Darnold demonstrated a grit that if his health and ego hold up, will make him one of the greatest Jets quartebacks of all time. As a team, they were competitive. Individually, there’s room for improvement all across the board. Until the next time… J-E-T-S… JETS! JETS! JETS!

Game Summary: Sunday, September 16, 2017