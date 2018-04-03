Opening Day Has Finally Arrived In The Bronx • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Winter has become that annoying relative who won’t go away. Each time it appears that Winter has left our apartment, it’s shown no reservation in deciding to stay with us for a few more weeks. Winter, leave. It’s time. You’ve overstayed your welcome.

No matter. After a two days of snowing and rainy conditions, Baseball has finally arrvied to the Bronx. In the bottom of the third inning, Yanks shortstop Didi Gregorious blasted his first home run of the season to give New York a 4-1 advantage. With plenty of baseball left to be played, will the Yankees hold on for their first home win of the season?