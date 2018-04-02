Yanks Opening Day Postponed, Cobra Kai Trailer • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

“Tomorrow will be here soon enough.” – Giancarlo Stanton

Bronx, NY – Game or no game, today’s Opening Day at Yankee Stadium was special. Postponed games is part of Baseball. No harm, no foul, these things happen. Considering that I hadn’t plan to return to cover another season of baseball, I can appreciate the irony behind today’s snowy weather.

All in all, feels good to be back at Yankee Stadium. I caught up with Staff, Media Members, and Players.

