Opening Day: Rain & Didi Day • Latino Sports

Opening Day at Yankee stadium 2018 was nothing like I’m used to. Living within walking distance of Yankee stadium for most of my life I have seen many home openers. The majority of the home openers I’ve experience brings a circus type atmosphere to the community, people and merchants everywhere and a festive energy felt throughout the community.

Yesterdays walk to the stadium for opening day was not at all what I’ve been used to. For one, there was very little traffic and there were still parking spaces on some of the local streets close to the stadium. As a resident I can say that was a rarity. One thing residents close to the stadium know is that we don’t move our cars on a Yankee opening day because you will not find parking when you return.

The weather was the main contributing factor in keeping fans away. The grey, windy rainy, cold day was not exactly baseball weather. The main question on everyone’s mind was: if this game would also be suspended as Monday’s game was due to the snow? However, back-to-back cancellations are not an option. The loss of revenue and the inconvenience of scheduling two games was reason enough, thus PLAY BALL.

Cold rain is not as bad as the falling snow we experienced in the April 1996 home opener. I remember wearing full winter gear for that baseball game and staying for only a few innings, thus yesterday’s rain was not that bad as the 46,776 fans that the Yankees announced in attendance enjoyed a Yankee home opener. You might not have seen them filling the seats that’s because many were indoors in the many restaurants, bars and stores throughout this cathedral of a stadium.

Those that stayed saw a bit of history watching Didi Gregorious homering, not once, but twice and driving in a career-high eight runs in a historic game that gave the Yankees a home opener victory 11-4 over the Rays.