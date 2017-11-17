Orlando City’s Fuerza Puerto Rico Fundraiser • Latino Sports

Credit: Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC announced on Thursday, November 16th that it raised $327,530 at the Fuerza Puerto Rico Friendly presented by Audi on Saturday, Nov. 4. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will be donated to the United for Puerto Rico fund to aid recovery efforts on the island following the devastation from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“I’m very proud of what our Club and our partners were able to accomplish,” Orlando City SC Majority Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva said. “What we did meant more than just raising funds for Puerto Rico. Once again, we came together as a community to rally behind something bigger than us all.”

Orlando City Stadium hosted 8,231 fans at Orlando City Stadium for the friendly. All proceeds from the match, including ticket, concessions and merchandise sales were included in the donation, in addition to the funds raised through the Orlando City Foundation’s game-worn jersey auction.

City’s corporate partners donating to the fund included presenting sponsor Audi of Central Florida Dealers, along with Experience Kissimmee, Your Local Ford Dealers, JetBlue, Orlando Health, Papa John’s, Publix, Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, Spectrum and WastePro.

Additional in-kind support was provided by FOX Deportes, who televised the match, along with Ticketmaster, Andy Frain Services, Broadcast Service Group, Christian Service Center, Clear Channel Outdoor, Disney World, El Sentinel, Entravision, Telemundo, iHeartMedia, Lanier Parking, Owens Realty Services, Panasonic Enterprise Solutions and Pegasus Transportation.

About Orlando City SC:

After winning three USL Pro regular season championships and two postseason titles over a four-year span, Orlando City SC quickly set the standard for professional soccer clubs both on and off the field and was awarded the 21st Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise on Nov. 19, 2013.

The Lions played their first two seasons in MLS at the Orlando Citrus Bowl, where they held the second-highest average attendance in MLS. In 2016, the Club launched Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Orlando City B in the United Soccer League (USL).

In March 2017, Orlando City SC unveiled its brand new, privately financed downtown stadium. With a capacity of 25,500 fans, Orlando City Stadium creates the most exciting game-day experience for fans in the country.

For more information, visit www.orlandocitysc.com, www.orlando-pride.com or www.orlandocityb.com.