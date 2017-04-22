Pa' La Ciudad, No deCision for Jacob • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s the bottom of the sixth inning here at Citi Field and the New York Mets have runners in scoring position on first and second, Amazin 1B Jay Bruce is in position to hit his seventh home of the season. And just like that, Bruce wasn’t so almighty as he struck out swinging. For the time being, New York is losing 3-1 to the Nationals.

Despite another strong start by Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, he was done in 5.2 innings. For the day, he struck out 10 batters, walked six, and allowed three runs in 101 pitches. As a result, this is the fourth straight game where deGrom leaves without a victory. Speaking of leaving, I have to leave in 20 mintues.

Normally, I would stay for the entire game and postgame stuff but I was invited as a VIP guest at Cosa Nuestra: Pa’ La Ciudad. It is an immersive curated cultural event filled with art, music, and culinary delicacies, put together by an emerging collective that is working to push back against anti-Latino narratives focusing on Afro-Latinos.

While the seventh inning stretch takes place, here’s the rest of the information…

WHAT: A group of top-tier artists under the collective Cosa Nuestra, will come together through the sound of the drum to redefine what it means to be Latino. Cosa Nuestra is a traveling global movement that uses art, culture, and cuisine to bring Latin culture to life from its genesis and transform the current conversation around Latinos. This year’s interpretation of the collective’s New York City event is a night paced to the rhythm of the drum in celebration of Afro-Latinos.

WHO: Famed New York born Puerto Rican Poet and actor Flaco Navaja, will narrate the show taking participants on a journey through the history of the drum. Musical performances by Ilu Aye, IFÉ and ÊMINA. Tracks by DJ Christian Martir.

Vanguard cocktails will be mixed by Leslie Cofresi and Roberto Berdecia, mixologists at award-winning San Juan based cocktail bar La Factoria. Culinary delicacies will be prepared by acclaimed chefs, including Maria Mercedes, Gallo Negro; Ibrahim Sanz, Haven Riverfront; Guillermo López, Le Bernardin; Esteban Muñiz, Wagamama.

WHERE: Cosa Nuestra | Pa’ La Ciudad

64 Dobbin Street, Greenpoint

Brooklyn, NY 11222

With that said, it’s time for me to get ready and by the time I arrive to the event, I hope the Mets will have rallied. Can they the Amazins do it? Tune in right now… same Mets-time, same Mets-channel!