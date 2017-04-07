Citi Field's Paper Rain On A Gloomy Night • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Gloomy night or not, the napkins and pretzel wraps floating into the diamond during the New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins has been the most entertaining aspect of the game in the early going. For whatever the reasons, a plethora inanimate pieces of paper have decided to escape the grasp of the spectators in attendance and awkwardly invade the grass at centerfield.

Whether they’re making a protest or there’s an abundance of spectators who are unable to hold on to their napkins and wrappers, they’ve cleverly spreaded themselves around centerfield and appear as if the Big Dipper had fallen out of the sky.

On a positive note, moments like this demonstrate the unison and efficiency of the Mets grounds crew. In between innings, they’ve gone and gathered each piece of paper and wrapper as if they were plucking dandelions from the grass. With the problem resolved… let’s talk about the game.

After beginning the first inning like a Cy Young contender, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler allowed three runs in the second inning as the Marlins overcame an early 1-0 deficit to take a 3-1 advantage into the third inning.

Gloomy night or not, there’s still a minimum of seven innings of baseball to be played. With that said, Zack Wheeler just gave up a two-run homer to Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich to give his team 5-1 advantage over the Amazins.