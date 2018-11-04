Party With Us Today As We Cheer The NYC Marathon Runners. The BX Has The Music • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The New York City Marathon is one of the most popular marathons in the world. It draws runners, both professional and armatures from all over the country and the world. We expect over 50 thousand starters and over 47,000 finishers.

The runners run through every single borough, starting in Staten Island and finishing up in Central Park. Other than Staten Island where they start and run over the Verrazano Bridge, the Bronx has the shortest distance of the 26.2-mile Marathon. They come over the Madison Avenue Bridge and leave crossing over the 138th Street Bridge. That is a total of approximately 13 blocks, which is an increase from the previous 9 blocks, which was the case until two years ago.

Because the Bronx has the shortest distance, Latino Sports decided to team up with the South Bronx Community Association (home, Co-op owners & tenants in the 149th-153rd Walton, Grand Concourse area) and help do something that would highlight our borough. For the last ten years we coordinate a bandstand in the strategic area by 138th street that represents the critical 20-mile mark where many runners need to get a physical and moral boost in order to complete the course.

This year Latino Sports will join with Bronx-Net TV, BronxCare Hospital Center and Giovanni’s restaurant to let the world know that the BRONX IS MUSIC. Together we will provide some of the sounds and entertainment to encourage and motivate all the runners at this critical 20-mile mark.

The Bronx is the birthplace of many genres of music, thus the nicknames:

Condado De La Salsa & Boogiedown Bronx.

Join us at 138th Street and Ryder Avenue as we do what we have been doing for the past decade, bring joy and encouragement to the thousands of runners from around the world. Come and dance with us on the sidelines with the music of Ahinama Productions and at the same time letting all of the runners know that the Bronx is where they heard the best music to help them get through the last few miles.