PBR "Buck Off at the Garden" Kicks Off • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – Friday night at the Garden for the Professional Bull Riders event has become our kickoff event of the New Year here at Latino Sports. Using my Google Pixel smartphone, here’s some photos from last night.

Over the course of this weekend, several of our photographers will be on hand to cover the NYC’s annual PBR event. In the meantime, here’s a recap of last night’s action sent to us by the fine folks over at the PBR:

The 2017 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Built Ford Tough Series (BFTS) season opened with a bang as young guns 2016 Rookie of the Year Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) along with Mason Lowe (Exeter, Missouri) split the victory in Round 1 of the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Lockwood and Lowe secured the victory with a pair of 87.75-point scores. Lockwood rode Dennis The Menace (Rocking I Rodeo Co.) while Lowe covered Slick Rick (Rocking I Rodeo Co.).

The pair both earned 100 points toward the PBR World Standings for the effort.

The Top 35 bull riders in the world will return to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” Saturday night for Round 2 of the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden. Each rider will face another bull as they work to put themselves in good position for Championship Sunday.

The action will start at 6:15 p.m. ET on PBR LIVE, CBS Sports Network will also broadcast Round 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET starting with Inside the PBR Majors, presented by B&W Hitches.