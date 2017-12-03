Penalities Propel Jets To Victory Over Chiefs • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – For the second time in three weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will leave MetLife Stadium with a loss. Losers of four straight games, the Kansas City’s attempt to snap their losing streak unravled late in the fourth.

Leading 31-30 late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs defense demonstrated their lack of goal-line discipline which created a total of four penalities (Unnecessary Roughness by B. Logan, Defensive Holding by S. Nelson, Defensive Holding by S. Nelson & Unsportsmanlike Conduct by M. Peters) that enabled the Jets to score a touchdown and successfully convert the two-point conversation. As a result, the Jets held on to win 38-31.

Despite the cloudy weather hovering MetLife Stadium, Sunday’s game was the best and most exciting game the J-E-T-S have played all season. Unlike last week’s 35-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Gang Green didn’t suffer a fourth quarter collaspe.

Against Kansas City, the Jets demonstrated their poise as the offense had a whopping 42:49 – 17:11 time of possession advantage. As a result they were able to successfully negate Chief’s QB Alex Smith’s Fantasy Football 4-touchdown, 436yds total offense.

While Sunday’s win wasn’t a pretty, the Jets defense prevented Alex Smith from having a five-touchdown preformance as they stuffed his offense on four successful downs at the 19 yardline. Following their much-needed win, New York’s scrappy style of football demonstrated why this 5-7 club had the potential to be 8-4 this late in the season.

If Jets QB Josh McCown can continue to manage the clock well and match the opposing quarterback’s performance, a season that has already exceeded expectations could create the momentum they would need for a successful 2018 campaign.

With four games remaining in the season, New York could conclude their season, not including ties, with a 9-7, 8-8, 7-9, or 5-11 record. Jet Up, Tune In, Find Out… J-E-T-S…

Game Summary: Sunday, December 3, 2017