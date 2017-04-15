Pesky Cards Fall Short Of Another Rally • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – For the second time in a row and in less than 24 hours, the St. Louis Cardinals were in position to rally to tie and possibly win a game over their interleague rivals, the New York Yankees. Unfortunately for them, the home team held on to win as they sent their fans home from Yankee Stadium happy.

Against New York, the Cardinals have continued to squander their opportunities. Their formula of defeat has been consistent as they’ve failed to score with runners on scoring position and have committed ill-advised throws that have lead to errors and in the Yankees favor, runs. On Saturday, two wild throws in the first and sixth innings by Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez enabled the Yankees to score two runs.

For Martinez, he had a cardiac performance as he lost his second game of the season. Against the Yanks, Martinez demonstrated the kind of durability and mental toughness will benefit him over the course of this season. His performance on Saturday was 5.1IP, 4H, 3ER, 8BB, 11K and of course, his costly wild throws.

For the Yankees, their starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitched another solid game as he won his second game of the early 2017 season. In 7.1 innings, Sabathia threw 97 pitches, struck out 6 batters, allowed three hits, one walk and with his team leading 3-0, he gave up one dreadful home run in the eighth inning to Cardinals second baseman Jedd Gyorko.

With the Yanks leading 3-1 entering the ninth inning and Sabathia out of the game, Tyler Clippard gave up a solo home run to Stephen Piscotty. As a result, the Cards trailed 3-2 and within minutes, they had runners on first and second. With a chance to be the hero, Randal Grichuk struck out swing. Yanks win the game, Sabathia picks up the win, Clippard earns his first save of the season and there’s no joy for the St. Louis Cardinals.