Phillies Making A Difference In Dominican Republic • Latino Sports

DRSEA To Hold Special Tribute June 21

The Dominican Republic Sports & Education Academy (DRSEA) will holds its seventh annual “Making A Difference In The Dominican Republic” event June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Longwood Art Gallery, Hostos Community College, 450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY.

The event will include a special tribute to the Philadelphia Phillies for the team’s outstanding and sustained commitment to the advancement of Dominicans and the Dominican Republic, particularly in the area of education. Philadelphia is one of only a handful of Major League Baseball teams that provides a mandatory education program for its prospects in the Dominican Republic.

“We are honored to salute the Phillies,” said Samuel A. Brooks, chairman of the DRSEA Board of Trustees. “The team has set a standard to change the lives of its players and make the Dominican Republic a better place.”

Harold Mendez, co-founder and treasurer of the DRSEA Board of Trustees, added, “It is important to the DRSEA to recognize those who truly make a difference in the Dominican Republic, who embrace a philosophy of developing the total player, and with that in mind we are truly honored to pay tribute to the contributions of the Phillies.”

Andrew B. MacPhail, president of the Phillies, said, “We are grateful for the recognition of our education program in the Dominican Republic. We take great pride in the hard work of our staff at the academy, and support them in their efforts.”

The event will also honor Adriano Espaillat, who made history in November when he was elected the first Dominican American to the U.S. Congress. In addition there will be a salute to Frank Garcia, Chairman, National Association of Latino State Chambers, for his tireless advocacy on behalf of hundreds of small businesses.

The mission of the DRSEA is to educate young and gifted student athletes in the Dominican Republic, help develop their baseball skills, and give them the tools for success in life on and off the field. Through a rigorous educational component, the DRSEA will prepare young boys to have the opportunity for scholarships at U.S. colleges and universities.

For additional information on the event, as well as sponsorship opportunities, go to www.drsea.org.