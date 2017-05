Photos: Derek Jeter Night Pregame Ceremony • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Sunday night, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff was at Yankee Stadium covering the pregame ceremony honoring Yankees iconic captain, Derek Jeter. With that said, here’s a rundown of all who took part in the field with Derek Jeter.

Infield ceremonies:

• Dick Groch, area scout who signed Jeter

• Gary Denbo, current Yankees VP of Player Development

• Gene Michael, current Yankees SVP and Special Advisor

• Jean “Soot” Zimmer, wife of former Yankees coach Don Zimmer

• Rob Thomson, current Yankees bench coach

• Gene Monahan and Steve Donohue

• David Cone, former teammate

• Gerald Williams, former teammate

• Joe Girardi, current Yankees manager

• Hideki Matsui, former teammate

• Willie Randolph, former Yankees coach

• Paul O’Neill, former teammate

• Tino Martinez, former teammate

• Reggie Jackson, former Yankee, current Yankees special advisor

• Bernie Williams, former teammate

• Joe Torre, former Yankees manager

• Andy Pettitte, former teammate

• Mariano Rivera, former teammate

• Jorge Posada, former teammate

Jeter’s family members:

• Dorothy Connors, Derek’s grandmother

• Sharlee Jeter and Jalen Jeter-Martin, Derek’s sister and nephew

• Dr. Charles Jeter and Dot Jeter, Derek’s parents

• Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter