Bronx, NY – With this being the Holiday Season, things usually slow down for us here at Latino Sports. As much as we love sports, the Holiday Season is a time for our friends and family. As many of you are aware, our season begins when baseball season rolls around.

Speaking of baseball, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff covered the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl from Yankee Stadium. With that said, enjoy the photos from Northwestern’s 31-24 upset win over Pitt. Have a safe and happy New Year’s!