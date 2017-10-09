Pinstripes Clutch Performance Force Game Four • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a humid Sunday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of their American League Division Series (ALDS) by a final score 1-0. With the action taking place at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers clutch performance enabled them to stave off being eliminated from this year’s postseason.

For Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, he went on to win his first career postseason game as he outlasted Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco in their pitchers duel. While Sunday’s matchup won’t be considered a classic, both pitchers and their teammates dug deep and battled back and forth in a gritty game that best epitomized tonight’s weather.

The biggest difference on Sunday night was that the Yankees scored one more run than Cleveland. Had it not been for Greg Bird’s solo homer in the seventh inning, tonight’s game could have gone into extra innings. Fortunately for the Yanks, their closer, Aroldis Chapman went out in the eighth and ninth inning of to seal the win for his teammates.

In a 34-pitch performance, Chapman held off a late Indians run as he struck out four batters to earn his first save of this season’s postseason. With the series now 2-1 in Cleveland’s favor, Game 4 of the ALDS between both clubs will take place on Monday Night at the Stadium. Of course, due to the projected heavy-rain weather, it is a possibility that the game will be played on Tuesday. Until then, all rise and good night…

