Pinstripes Crush Red Sox, USMNT Wins • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Thursday night, the New York Yankees crushed their AL East rivals, the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 9-1 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Bronx Bombers won their three-game series by a combined score of 21-6.

Thursday night’s Pinstripe heroes were catcher Gary Sanchez and pitcher Michael Pineda. Against Boston, Pineda won his 7th game of the season as he pitched seven strong innings in which he struck out eight batters while surrendering only four hits.

Demonstrating his hiting power, Sanchez played extremely well and batted 2-for-4, drove in 5RBI as he crushed his seventh and eight home runs of the season. While his teammate, Aaron Judge, has received most of the well deserved attention, Sanchez is slowly regaining his form. With that said, imagine the power combined once Sanchez of last season returns. Next up, the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

