Pinstripes Hold Cards To Win Five In A Row • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – There more to baseball than the results. One of the most underrated experiences of any baseball game is sitting back after the game and watching the fans usher themselves out. Following every and any game from here, there and beyond, some fans are cordial while others are rabid.

Regardless of their mental, emotional, physical state, both sides have to walk up the aisle and leave the stadium in the same manner he, she, they entered the catherdral many of us refer as the ballpark. Just as the fans are leaving, the grounds crew and the stadium cleaning crew come out instantaneously and start cleaning up for the next game.

While all of this is happening before my eyes, all I can hope for is that majority of the spectators left the stadium happy. In the case of the 39,102 who were or were not part of Friday night’s action from Yankee Stadium, they had several reasons to be happy about.

Winners of five straight games, the New York Yankees (6-4) have reversed their 1-4 start and produced the longest winning streak in the early going of the season. With 152 games left to be played in the 2017 season of Major League Baseball, a win at any point of the season is well a win. For the Yanks, they held off a late Cardinals rally to win by a final score of 4-3. In ten interleague games against St. Louis, the Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage over them. Combined, both teams have won 38 World Series titles.

With less than twenty minutes left before midnight here at the Stadium, I can’t help but wonder how sore the players will be. Will the offense and defense give tomorrow’s pitcher CC Sabathia, the same three run, nine hits and smart defense as they did tonight? Will Aroldis Chapman earn his fourth save of the season? Or will he hand St. Louis a come-from-behind win as he almost did on Friday night? Is Sabathia well rested enough to produce a minimum 6.1IP, 5H, 5K performance that was enough to give Masahiro Tanaka a win? Only way to know is to tune in and find out…

Good Night and Good Morning.