Pinstripes Overpower Orioles For A.L. East Control • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Whether I’m at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field covering a baseball game, it’s become my routine to play Claude Debussy’s classic, Clair de Lune, after the ballgame. Watching the grounds crew and maintenance staff in action while the wind calmly makes her presence felt as she hovers the ballpark.

Unlike Friday night’s game where the New York Yankees had to rally past the Baltimore Orioles for a 14-11 win, the Bombers controlled Saturday’s game from the beginning. In a contest of identical 14-7 records where Saturday’s winner would have sole possession of the American League East, the Bronx Bombers surged past the Orioles and won 12-4.

Yankees RHP Michael Pineda won for the third time straight time at Yankee Stadium. Against the Orioles, Pineda has a lifetime 5-1 record against them. In 104 pitches, Pineda worked 5.1 innings where he strike out 8 batters while surrendering 5 hits and 2 earned runs. Supplementing Pineda’s pitching, the offense batted .264 and produced 10 hits.

Out of the 10 hits that day, four of them resulted in home runs. Leading the way for the Bombers was lF Brett Gardner. In the first two innings of the game, Gardner probably made Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez regret that he was the starting picture for the day as surrendered two home runs to Gardner.

Later in the sixth inning and with New York leading 7-2, catcher Austin Romine hit his second homer of the season. As a result, the Yanks lead extended to 9-2. By the time the seventh inning rolled around, the game was already decided and clearly out of Baltimore’s reach. The player to deliver the final nail on the coffin was Yanks RF Aaron Judge.

For the past two games, Aaron has hit a total of three home runs. On Saturday and with two runners on base, Judge hit his 10th homer of the season. As the runners rounded the bases, the crowd went crazy. Aarons’s home run was the team’s 9th two-game total.

Following the game and with their 15-7 record, the Pinstripes are the best team in MLB. With one more game of their three-game series, both teams will meet again tomorrow for their 1:05pm game. Until then… Start spreading the news…