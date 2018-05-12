Pinstripes Rally To Defeat A's In 11 Innings • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – If at first you don’t succeed, try again. If at the second time you don’t succeed, try, try again. If by the third time you don’t succeed, then you’re in trouble and clearly need to assess your blueprint for success. Fortunately for the New York Yankees, they ended their two-game losing streak as they defeated the Oakland A’s by a 7-6 score.

For New York, Saturday’s win was their fourth walk-off win of the season. The hero who made it possible was 1B Neil Walker. With the score tied 6-6 and in the 11th inning, Walker hit the game winning walk-off single. Driving in the game-winning run was none other than Gary Sanchez who earlier in the game cracked his 10th home run of the season. Following their back-to-back losses, the Yanks overcame a four-run deficit.

For Oakland, they squandered their four-run advantage. After trailing the Pinstripes 2-0 in the early going of the game, the A’s produced five runs in the fourth inning. Leading the charge was Khris Davis, who for the second consecutive game, blasted a home run. For Davis, his homer off Yankees RHP Domingo Germán was a monstrous three-run blast and gave Oakland a 3-2 advantage. With two more runs tacked on, the A’s led the Yanks 5-2.

Then in the fifth inning, the A’s added an additional run and lead 6-2. With so much baseball left to be played, the Yankees mounted a four-run rally to level the game 6-6 after five innings. After LF Brett Gardner was walked, DH Aaron Judge crushed his 11th home run of the season. Down 6-4, the Pinstripes added two more runs for five innings, the scored remained the same until Sanchez & Walker bailed New York from losing their third consecutive game. Following Saturday’s game, both teams have collected a win. Sunday’s Mother’s Day rubber match determines the winner of this three-game series.

Game Summary: Saturday, May 12, 2018