Pinstripes Rally and Hold Off The Royals • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – From where I sitting here in the press box, I have a clear and straight view of Aaron Judge’s freshly installed fan section, The Judge’s Chambers. With that said, all rise!

Too much, too soon for the young Yankee Rightfielder? After 42 games into the Yankees 2017 MLB Season, Judge is batting .315 with 15 home runs. Defensively, he’s sacrificed his body with the kind of defensive plays he’s made throughout this young season.

For as long of a season Major League Baseball is, it’s a weird sport. For as simple as the game is where the team who scores the most wins, it’s as complicating as Chess. Behind every pitch, swing, and managerial decision, there’s an attempt behind every piece of the game. With so many games in a season, every game does matter.

However, it’s not always about the wins and loses. A team could be playing ugly baseball and manage to find ways to escape defeat for majority of the season. Eventually, there will come a time when the rest of the league catches up to them and exposes them for their deficiencies. In the case of the New York Yankees, I believe they’re a team who despite their shaky pitching, has continued to find ways to win. Once their squad is healthly and in sync, they will be a tough team to contend with.

What could set them apart down the stretch is not their power but their patience. Whether the team is up at the mound pitching or hitting, there’s a patience and confidence that forces their opponents to meltdown. On Monday night, Yankees RHP Michael Pineda helped lead his team to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

As impressive as the Yanks home run performances by Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Chris Carter were, it was Pineda’s quality start that kept the Yankees in the game. Earning his fifth win of the season, Pineda pitched 6.1 innings where he allowed 6 hits, 1 walk, and 1 home run in 98 pitches. Matching his six strikeout performance was his 12-pitch duel against… to be continued.