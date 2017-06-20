Pinstripes Return Home, Time For GLOW! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a disastrous 1-6 road trip, the New York Yankees return home to Yankee Stadium where they kick off their six-game home stand against the Los Angeles Angels. Pitching tonight for the Yanks is RHP Michael Pineda (7-3). He will go one-on-one against Angels RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0). Two innings into the game and the Angels have jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Plenty of time for the Pinstripes to come back… or is there?

With the Yanks already down by two runs, it’s the perfect reason for my mind to wander off between innings. To be honest, at least 90% of the stuff in my head is useless. The only time my useless knowledge serves a purpose is when I’m playing trivia night at a pub.

One memory or piece of useless information I possess is my admiration for the 80s show, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling… GLOW for short. Before my teen years and beyond, GLOW was one of my favorite wreslting shows. From the opening rap song to the vignettes and of course, the matches… GLOW was fun to watch.

This show will premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 23. With that said, here’s a synopsis…

GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling.

In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.