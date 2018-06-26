Pirates Became Mets Next Victim Of Defeat • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This weekend last place could be what the Mets will be fighting to avoid after their 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday evening at Citi Field. The losing streak is at seven, 4-19 in their last 23 games and 6-24 in their last 30.

With two more games against the Pirates, a team that came to Citi Field struggling, there is a possibility the Mets could arrive in Miami Friday night opposing the Marlins as a last place team in the NL East as they continue to tumble and see their record overall as one of the worst teams in baseball.

It’s now 31-45, and 14 games under .500. That does not stand well with the fans who are beginning to wear paper brown bags over their heads and hoping there will be changes soon. With the non-waiver trade deadline six weeks away, the certainty exists that the Mets will be sellers and not buyers.

In the meantime, it becomes the recurring theme at home. New York has lost 14 of their last 15 at Citi Field and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Manager Mickey Callaway admitted again, “We haven’t been winning ballgames.” And that statement needs no clarification as the Mets continue to try and find some answers in late June.

Seth Lugo tossed 5.1 innings on four hits and three runs, including an unearned run in the first inning that snapped 25.0 inning scoreless streak at home. The highlight was Wilmer Flores coming off the bench and smacking a pinch hit three-run home run in the seventh inning.

The low point, the Mets committing three errors on the field.

For the Pirates, a team on the rebuild, their win snapped a season high-trying five game losing streak. Gregory Polanco smacked his 10th home run of the season in the second inning off a Lugo fastball, his third home run in the last six games against the Mets.

Felipe Vasquez recorded his 15th save of the season and struck out the side.

Elias Diaz, now in a regular spot as the Pirates catcher had two hits and drove in two of the Pirates runs. The 27-year old Venezuelan said, “Now getting the opportunity to play. Putting the ball in play. This win is good for us.”

However, nothing is going good for the Mets and it appears teams that are in a struggle have managed to arrive at Citi Field and all of a sudden the picture looks brighter for them.

