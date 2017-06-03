Pirates Diaz Has Big League Moment Against Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli informed his manager Clint Hurdle a half hour before game time that he could not make the start Friday night at Citi Field in the first game of three against the New York Mets. After the Pirates 12-7 win it was revealed that Cervelli was not feeling strong enough to handle righthander Gerrit Cole.

In other words, Cervelli was not feeling well and a backup catcher stepped up to the plate.

In stepped Elias Diaz. The little known 26-year old backup for Cervelli, from Maracaibo Venezuela, got the opportunity and made it known he can be a viable and productive part of a struggling Pirates team. With limited playing time, and coming out of spring training with some minor injuries, Diaz was always known for the potential.

Recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .281 with seven doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI in 30 games, Diaz had a career high six runs batted in the Pirates win.

The opportunity came and it was a career night and could lead to more games like this one. Diaz hit his first career home run in the sixth inning with two men on in a seven-run inning after Mets starter Matt Harvey was removed from the game.

And that was not the beginning as Diaz also hit a bases loaded clearing double in the fourth inning that gave Pittsburgh the lead.

“His health has been an issue and he has not had enough playing time and this is an opportunity for him,” said Hurdle. “He handled the staff well. Tough night with conditions to handle pitches.”

And that tough condition impressed his manager. Cole, 3-5, would get the win for Pittsburgh after tossing 5.0 innings but he worked hard and gave up seven earned runs, including three home runs by the Mets, two from Lucas Duda. In other words, Diaz came to the ballpark with no knowledge of getting the start, and he managed to handle all four Pirates’ relievers out of the pen as if he had the prepared game plan.

“This embarks my career,” Diaz said through an interpreter. “I managed to be patient, got a good pitch and did the job,” he said about his home run, a fastball hit off Harvey.

Diaz said he will send the ball home to Venezuela and make sure it is displayed. With a smile after the game, and before the media surrounded him, Cervelli congratulated the backup catcher and they embraced as congratulations also came from teammates.

The last Pirates catcher with six RBI in a game was Don Slaught, who drove in seven runs in the first game of a doubleheader at Cincinnati on July 2, 1993.

And the last Pirates rookie to finish a game with six RBI was Andrew McCutchen on August 1, 2009 against the Washington Nationals.

“What a game,” Cole said about his catcher. “Not easy to catch a game when not getting the results I had. He’s well and capable to do the job.” And on a night when Cole did not have his best stuff, Diaz kept his pitcher in the game and handled the inside and outside corners.

Duda recorded his 16th career multi-homer game with his two home runs and tied Ed Kranepool for 10th most in franchise history with 118. He has become the Mets most productive threat at the plate, hitting .372 with four doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored, and at the right moment as the Mets consistency at the plate has slacked in the past few games.

The Mets pen once again failed to keep them in the game. When Harvey left, Paul Sewald and Neil Ramirez combined for 62 pitches in three innings and gave up six runs. Sewald allowed a career high five runs in 0.1 innings. Six of the seven Pirates he faced all reached base.

But the headline this night, as the Mets lost their third straight was Elias Diaz who could get more playing time.

“I expected to make contact and hit the home run,” he said. The Pirates could be getting a few more from him as they try to make their disappointing season into something special.

And if Cervelli needs more than one night off, Diaz they know puts them in good hands.