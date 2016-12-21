The Players’ Tribune: Alex Morgan • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

New York, NY – In today’s digital world, we at Latino Sports understand and value the importance of collaborating with other online publications in order to showcase and create awareness of each other’s work and dedication within our respectable communities.

So when the fine folks from The Players’ Tribune contacted me, I knew this was a win-win situation for our online publications. With that said, on a weekly basis, I will post the link my favorite article of the week.

For this week, The Players’ Tribune article I selected was written by USWNT forward Alex Morgan. In her article, she explains why she is going to France to join Olympique Lyonnais. Here’s an excerpt of her article…

On the difficult decision:

I also know that our U.S. Women’s National Team is in a critical place at the moment, as we fight for what’s fair in a new CBA, and that it will be more difficult for me to help lead from abroad.

I know, too, that The Pride and our incredible fans will be opening a state-of-the-art new stadium without me, and that I will miss the early part of the season. All of those things made it very difficult for me to make this decision.

On Lyon:

First, Lyon is a team that’s world-renowned for excellence, with a roster that includes many of the greatest players in the world. They are committed to growing women’s soccer and provide the women with first-class facilities and an unparalleled training environment on par with the men’s team.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

