The Players' Tribune: David Villa • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – World Cup Saturday has kicked off and from Yankee Stadium, I’ve watched Argentina battle Iceland to a 1-1 draw. Currently, Peru and Denmark are tied 0-0 in the first half. In one hour, the New York Yankees (45-20) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (32-37). Yanks RHP Luis Severino (9-2) squares of against Rays RHP Ryne Stanek (1-1).

In today’s digital world, we at Latino Sports understand and value the importance of collaborating with other online publications in order to showcase and create awareness of each other’s work and dedication within our respectable communities.

So when the fine folks from The Players’ Tribune contacted me, I knew this was a win-win situation for our online publications. With that said, from time to time, I will post the link my favorite article of the at anytime of the week.

For this week, The Players’ Tribune World Cup-themed article I selected was written David Villa of Spain, 2010 World Cup Champion who wrote an exclusive story for The Players’ Tribune dedicated to his father and to Spain, where he remains to this day the country’s all-time leading goal scorer. Here’s some of his thoughts…

“My father is the person who has influenced me the most. By far. He wasn’t just a father to me — he was a friend.”

“Without his guidance, I would have been lost. I’d say he’s more responsible for my success than I am.”

“I’m 36 years old now, and this will be the first World Cup in a long time that I will have to watch on television. But I have been blessed to have come from such humble beginnings and to have played in three World Cups for my country. For that, I owe everything to my father. What worries me the most is the day I won’t be able to do what I do. The day I won’t be as fast. The day my level dips. The day I realize I have to quit football. That’s why I place such importance on training, diet and the small details. I know that day will come, but I want it to be as late as possible. And until then, I’ll keep playing football my way. I’ll keep trying to add things to my game. Talent alone is useless. You’ve got to hone it every day. A wise man once taught me that. Thank you, Dad.”

For the entire article, click here.