The Players' Tribune: Henrikh Mkhitaryan • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In today’s world of online publications, we at Latino Sports understand and value the importance of collaborating with other online publications. In doing so, we’re able to raise awareness of each other’s work, dedication and professional relationship within our respectable communities.

So when the fine folks from The Players’ Tribune contacted me, I knew this was a win-win situation for our online publications. With that said, on a weekly basis, I will post the link of what I believe is their best article of the week. With that said, here’s a preview of the article featuring Manchester United player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan…

On his idols: The year after my father died, I started football training. He was the drive for me, he was my idol. I said to myself, I have to run just like him. I have to shoot just like him. By the time I was 10 years old, my entire life was football.

Training, reading, watching, even playing football on PlayStation. I was totally focused on it. I especially loved the creative players — the maestros. I always wanted to play like Zidane, Kaká and Hamlet. (Pretty good company for my father).

On signing with Manchester United: When your dreams are close to coming true, it does not feel real at first. It was always my dream to play for the biggest clubs in the world. When you walk onto the pitch at Old Trafford, it is not just a pitch, it is a stage.

If my father could see me on that stage, I think he would be very proud. I was always kind of chasing him, and I think even though he’s not here, he helped me to get to this place. For the rest of the article, click here.

About The Players’ Tribune

The Players’ Tribune, a new media company that provides athletes with a platform to connect directly with their fans, in their own words. Founded by Derek Jeter, The Players’ Tribune publishes first-person stories from athletes, providing unique insight into the daily sports conversation. Through impactful and powerful long- and short-form stories, video series and podcasts, The Players’ Tribune brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. To read their articles, go to ThePlayersTribune.com.