Please Be Aware, The Mets Losing Streak Is Over • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Please be aware, the New York Mets seven-game losing streak is over. Desperately needing a win on Friday night and playing in the first game of their homestand at Citi Field, the stumbling Amazings played their best home game of their young season. The win gave the 36,542 in attendance a reason to believe.

In defeating the Los Angeles Angels by a shutout score of 3-0, the Mets improve to 17-23. Tonight’s win wasn’t about grace. It was about grit sprinkled with some seventh inning drama that helped New York grind out their current must-win game of the season.

Mets starting pitcher for the evening, Jacob deGrom, pitched 7.0 strong innings in which he struck out nine batters to increase his strikeout total to 76 for the season. With little run support and barely holding on to a 2-0 in the seventh inning, deGrom was in a jam with bases loaded. Rather than remove him from the game, Mets manager Terry Collins rolled the dice and kept deGrom in the game. As Collins stated later in the postgame conference, “We needed the win.”

In what turned out to be the smartest decision of the evening, deGrom and his teammates empathetically retired the next three batters they faced. The Angels who with bases loaded had an opportunity to produce a couple of scores squandered their opportunity when Danny Espinosa was called out on strikes followed by Ben Revere (whose line drive was bobbled and ulitmately caught by José Reyes. The third final out of the inningCameron Maybin flew out to end the top of the inning.

Now in the seventh inning and barely clinging to a 2-0 lead, the Amazin’ Michael Conforto blasted to left field his 12th homer of the season. That made the score 3-0 which the Mets held on to win. Tomorrow night, the Amazins return to Citi Field to for their second game agains the Angels. Can they go 2-for-2? Or will the Angels level the series?

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…