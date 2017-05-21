The Plot Thickens For The Amazins Bullpen • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The New York Mets shaky bullpen is the best thing about team right now.

No lead is safe, no outcome is guaranteed. If you choose to leave Citi Field after the sixth inning with the Amazins leading, the probability of that changing is extremely high. It’s because of their flaws why the Mets are exciting to watch right now.

Before anyone has a conniption, remember the Mets are a second half baseball team.

Injuries pile up, so what? Plenty of baseball to be played. Batters aren’t batting, pitchers aren’t pitching. So what? Again there’s plenty of baseball to be played. In case you’re wondering about my take on Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, I could care less.

He’s a human being and the last time I checked, we’ve all made and will continue to make mistakes. We’re not in his shoes and he’s not in ours. The only that matters is how he performs for the rest of the season. After 41 games of a 162-game season, there’s no reason to believe that the sky is already falling on the Mets.

On Saturday night, the 37,264 spectators at Citi Field almost witnessed a total implosion of the Mets shaky bullpen. Entering the ninth inning with a 7-2 lead, the bullpen did everything possible for Los Angeles to have potentially tied or dare I say, win the game.

Bases loaded, walk after walk, pitch after pitch, not one, not two, but three runs were scored and there was no green ham and eggs in sight. And despite the bullpen melting like an ice cube on a sidewalk on a hot summer day, it made for a beautiful ninth inning. Regardless of the outcome, several milestones had already taken place.

Mets manager Terry Collins now holds the franchise managing record of 1,013 games and counting. Eight innings earlier in the game, Mets shortstop, José Reyes, had a milestone of his own as he hit his 2,000th career MLB hit. For Collins to have still have a job with the Amazins is incredible. Remember, there’s only 30 manager positions in the Majors.

Remember where Reyes was this time last season? As he candidly told several members of the media, he was sitting in his couch wondering whether or not his baseball career was over. Now a veteran, Reyes is making the most out of his second run with the team.

Getting back to the ninth inning, here’s the beauty and grit that I witnessed and heard. To the sole Angels fan in section 319 who obnoxiously clapped and salivated for his team to steal a win on Saturday night, hahaha! Your team lost, go to sleep. All jokes aside, I hope you made it home safe and maybe I’ll see you again on Sunday afternoon.

To the Mets ballboy who lobbed a baseball to a young fan, thank you. As you turned your back to follow the gut-wrenching final inning of the game, that fan enthusiastically bounced up the aisle where he was met and greeted by what appeared his family and friends.

To the fans who stayed behind, hearing your groans and cheers to the final play of this game is exactly what baseball is all about. As frustrating and discouraging as the ninth inning may have felt, it was total ecstasy when Addison Reed struck out Danny Espinosa for the win. While an 18-23 record isn’t appealing, at least the Mets are playing some interesting baseball right now. Once the pieces are back in place, who knows?

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…