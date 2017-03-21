Politics Of A Game. Who Do You Want PR To Play, Japan Or, USA? • Latino Sports

Los Angeles: Japan, like Puerto Rico is the only other team that came into these finals with a perfect 6-0 undefeated record. The USA does not have an undefeated record, but they have everything they need to have gotten to the finals for the first time and to beat the two time World Champions, Japan.

Now the question is, who do the majority Puerto Ricans want Team Puerto Rico to play: USA, or Japan?

From my non-official poll walking thorough the stands and asking many of the Puerto Rican fans that came to the Netherlands Vs. Puerto Rico game yesterday it was very clear that the 99% of those I polled wanted the USA to win today to play Puerto Rico tomorrow.

OK, so some Puerto Ricans just picked the USA because they too are American citizens and some veterans and were loyal to the USA. Others who I call, Boricuas (more progressive and political) wanted the USA to win so that Puerto Rico could beat the USA in a final game. Almost like the novel, “The Mouse That Roared,” where a little country takes on a mighty one and defeats them. That of course stems from Puerto Rico’s colonial status and the worst economic crisis the island has ever faced and much due to USA laws that treat Puerto Rican citizens like what the Supreme Court affirmed, a “USA Territory that does not have all he rights of US citizenship.” Thus many progressives would want to see Puerto Rico beating the empire, the colonizer.

However, my polling also goes outside of the realm of the nationalism, or politics of the majority of the fans here in Los Angeles. For that I have also called and polled outside. One of those polled was my son, Julio Antonio who is an avid baseball fan and who like his dad and our entire family we have been celebrating every inning of Puerto Rico’s victories. His take is totally different, he wants Puerto Rico to win the big prize and believes that Puerto Rico has a better chance beating Japan than the USA.

His logic is simple, but quite accurate. He states that Puerto Rico has a solid defensive infield and that could work to Puerto Rico’s advantage with a Japanese team that plays to win by hits, bunts and moving players rather than the long ball. He stated, “you can stop hits in the infield, but you can’t stop a homerun and the USA has more homerun power.”

So there you have it. Now what do you think?