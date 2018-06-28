Post Alderson Mets Begins With Bullpen Implosion • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The post Sandy Alderson era for the New York Mets ended in a loss at Citi Field Wednesday night. And Zack Wheeler who could become an eventual piece of a trade that starts the rebuilding process for the Mets did not get the decision after a season-high tying 7.0 innings of five hit shutout baseball.

But Wheeler was lifted. The bullpen, as has been much too often this season, gave up a combined five runs in the eighth and ninth innings and the Mets left for Miami with a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates won the series and the Mets have now gone 11 straight without winning one. It’s getting to the point that a trio of interim General managers, one being Omar Minaya, could begin the fire sale and five weeks prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.

More so, with the Miami Marlins one game behind them, the Mets would need to have a sweep or series win to avoid last place in the National League East.

This latest loss can be attributed to Jeurys Familia, who pitched the night before. But manager Mickey Callaway went to his closer after Robert Gsellman could not close the door. Prior to Gsellman, Tim Peterson retired two batters he faced in the eighth,

Familia, in the walk-off year of his contact and with the Mets holding a 3-1 lead, gave up three hits and a walk. The Pirates were in business and the Anthony Swarzak gave up a two run single to David Freese and left New York taking two of three.

So the woes of this Mets team continue.

“You gotta give him a chance to close,” said Callaway. That was the explanation, but Familia did not have his sinker. The fastball was outside and high and there was that continued motion on the mound of taking too much time between pitches.

Questions to Callaway were about Peterson and his decision to go with Familia who threw 28 pitches Tuesday night in the Mets walk-off win. Peterson has allowed one run over his last seven games and stranded two, but he did not come out and pitch the ninth.

“Familia was ready to go,” said Callaway. The result was a Mets bullpen and their 21st loss of the season which leads the majors. And it was the Mets sixth loss when leading after 7.0 innings.

Familia, subject of trade rumors said, “My arm is good. They swing and made contact. Everyday is another one for me. Sometimes my sinker is not working, most time it is.” Not this night as Familia appeared to struggle throwing his first pitch.

This was a hard loss to take for these Mets, though there have been many similar in a season that will now include transition and the process to rebuild. But this one does sting because the Mets want to show some optimism to a fan base that is getting slimmer by the day.

NOTES: Jose Bautista drove in the Mets first run with an RBI double in the third inning. He has reached base safely in each of his last 13 games…. Asdrubal Cabrera with two doubles has six multi hit games in his last 10.

Wilmer Flores hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo in the sixth and driven in a run in five straight games…. Mets have lost 15 of their last 17 home games…

Pirates’ starter Ivan Nova had his eighth straight quality start and had a no-decision. Two runs allowed in the third inning snapped a 14.0-inning scoreless streak…. Pirates’ Gregory Polanco has drove in a run three straight games for the third time this season.

