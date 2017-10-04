The Postseason: Everything Changes [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – October has arrived and so has the 2017 MLB Postseason.

While the games the same, everything changes. The atmosphere at Yankee Stadium… the smell, the emotions, the energey, the number of games, the number of people in attendance, seating arrangement, food, postgame routine, etc… Everything Changes.

Whatever was accomplished in the regular season stays within the cruel walls of the regular season. In the postseason, emotions are higher. Appetites increase, patience is somewhat lost and the people you’ve seen all season dress differently. The games feel longer and the outcomes are emotionally draining. Again, everything changes.

In the case of Tuesday night’s American League Wild Card single-elimination game, the New York Yankees weathered three-run deficit and furiously rallied to defeat the Minnesota Twins by an 8-4 score. Next up, the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

On Tuesday night, Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino lasted only 0.1 innings as he surrendered two homers and three runs in the first inning. With the team down in the early going the Yankees, fueled by their desire to win, rallied to level the game at 3-3. The play that sparked the Pinstripe comeback was Didi Gregorious’ three-run home run.

For a full recap of last night’s Wild Card win, here’s Rich Mancuso’s recap… click here.

Game Summary: Tuesday, October 3, 2017