PowHERful Foundation Summit At Dodger Stadium • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Monday, Soledad O’Brien and Brad Raymond announced that the PowHERful Foundation’s 2016 LA ‘PowHERful Summit’, in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), will be coming to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 10th, 2016, giving young women in the Los Angeles area opportunities to experience the inspiring and motivational series that has toured the country.

The event will take place from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and will be the finale to a successful, inspiring 2016 for the PowHERful Foundation. An array of panelists will join the girls to provide an inspiring and uplifting event filled with growth and motivation including global fitness sensation and motivational speaker Massy Arias.

When asked about her participation in the summit, Arias said “Women’s strength and empowerment has always been a top priority of mine. My goal is to empower women across the world and change the way the world perceives our strength. I feel that once our society embraces the true strength and empowerment of women, this will change millions of lives for the better.”

LADF awarded the PowHERful Foundation a $15,000 grant to support their college access work with young women. Nichol Whiteman, their Executive Director said on co-hosting PowHERful Foundation’s PowHERful™ Summit: “We are so excited about the PowHERful™ Summit coming to Los Angeles. The foundation and its values are in alignment with our focus on college access. To be able to empower these young women is nothing short of inspiring.”

Northwestern Mutual and ECMC Foundation are also sponsoring the event.

Soledad O’Brien stated, “We are so thrilled to be coming to Los Angeles and partnering with the Dodgers Foundation to bring this series to LA. The panelists and keynotes will continue to fulfill PowHERful Foundation’s mission as we work to bring more young women in to be empowered.”

The mission of the PowHERful Foundation is to get young women to, and through, college. The organization provides financial assistance, mentorship, and wraparound support to help their scholars achieve their highest potentials.

Notable speakers and panelists for the day include Soledad O’Brien, PowHERful Foundation Co-Founder and CEO, Starfish Media Group and currently host of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Carmen Parafox, Partner, Make in LA, Pamela Ravare Jones, Professor, California State University, Gianina Thompson, Senior Publicist, ESPN as well as more to be confirmed.

The idea for the Foundation came after O’Brien and Raymond witnessed the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and decided to privately award scholarships to young women in the area. The PowHERful Foundation was started in 2011 and has since helped 25 young women around the country.

About PowHERful Foundation

The PowHERful Foundation was founded by Emmy Award-winning Soledad O’Brien, and Brad Raymond as a 501(c)3 in 2011. The mission of the PowHERful Foundation is to get young women to, and through, college.

The organization provides financial assistance, mentorship, and wraparound support to help their scholars achieve their highest potentials. Currently, PowHERful serves 25 scholars in their educational pursuits, and reaches a broader audience through its national PowHERful™ Summit, a free day-long conference for high school- and college-aged young women. For more information, go to Starfishscholars.org.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

LADF is the official team charity of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Its primary focus is to support its cornerstone programs in Sports + Recreation, Education + Literacy and Health + Wellness benefitting children and families in need throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

By leveraging strategic partnerships, the mission is to harness the power of the Dodger brand and the passion our fans have for Los Angeles into a vehicle for positive change in under-served communities. Visit the Dodgers Foundation online at www.dodgers.com/ladf.