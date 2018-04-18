PR Series: Cleveland overpowers the Twins. Lindor paves the way. • Latino Sports

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Cleveland Indians and divisional rival Minnesota square off in a two-game set at historic Estadio Hiram Bithorn—in MLB’s much touted “The Puerto Rico Series.” Cleveland wins 6-1.

Under the threat of heavy rain, both teams came to the island with their last games postponed due to inclement weather in the continental United States. The Twins had four games, including their final three, and Cleveland their last two postponed. After a 4:30-5 p.m. grand downpour the skies allowed the game to go on. And that it did with lead-off hitter for Cleveland Francisco Lindor eliciting a loud uproar from the sold-out crowd with his long fly-out near the fence in deep left field.

A much anticipated series for Puerto Rican fans given these two MLB teams feature a number of Boricuas. Cleveland has roster and staff members composed of: short stop Francisco Lindor (Caguas), catcher Roberto Perez (Mayagüez; first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. (Salinas) and assistant strength coach Nelson Pérez (Aguada) who attended high school in Naguabo.

The Twins feature two Boricuas players: Left Fielder Eddie Rosario (Guayama) and starting pitcher José Berríos (Bayamón).

Adding to the Puerto Rican feeling Mayor League added to the umpire crew Roberto Ortiz from the minor leagues. He served as the third base ump.

Francisco Lindor had a second opportunity to drive in a runner from second base after failing to do so in the third inning by looking at a third strike. Cleveland had men reach second base on doubles on 3 separate innings. On the fifth, the third of such innings, with a 3-2 count, Lindor drove the ball over the right field fence for a two-run home run. This time the crowd upped up their volume cheering Lindor who, as he rounded the bases, seemed to raise both arms repeatedly encouraging more. The crowd then interrupted the next batter by asking Lindor for a curtain call which he gladly complied with.

On the top of the fifth Cleveland added 2 more runs on back-to-back homers by José Ramirez and Michael Brantley. With that, Twins starter Jake Odorizzi ends his tropical night, replaced by LHP Taylor Rogers. On the top of the seventh with two outs and a man on base RHP Alan Busenitz, allowed 2 consecutive hits and another Cleveland run is on the board. Score 5-0.

By the bottom fifth, Cleveland starter RHP Corey Kluber continued to keep the Twin bats quiet on 3 hits, one of which was a single by Eddie Rosario in the fourth.

The Twins finally get on the scoreboard with 2 doubles on their bottom seventh. Kluber’s night is done (6.2, 5H, 1Run, 6 Ks, 2BB) and replaced by Andrew Miller.

Cleveland gets the run back on the top of the eight with a solo homer by Yonder Alonso. (6-1). In the meantime the Twins fail to score again. Cody Allen closes the game for Cleveland.