PrayForMexico: WBC Mexico Relief Fund • Latino Sports

Credit: World Boxing Council

MEXICO – So many kind requests from members of the Boxing Community from around the world, inquiring on how support can be directed to the so many needs for aid of victims the tragic earthquake which hit Mexico City and five others states in the country.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) wishes to recommend donations to deposit in a bank account from which the Carlos Slim Foundation will make a 5 to 1 matching contribution (Carlos Slim Foundation will contribute $5 USD per each dollar donated).

Carlos Slim’s contribution through his foundation adds to his exemplary support for Boxing through the Ring TELMEX-TELCEL Foundation and is of tremendous importance in this time of urgency. To donate inside of Mexico, click here.