The Preparation And Work Behind Citi Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Today is Memorial Day. For all those men and women who are and have served our country, thank you. Today at Citi Field and in the bottom of the eighth inning, the New York Mets is currently leading the Milwaukee Brewers by a close score of 4-2.

I want to take a moment to thank the Kitchen Staff, Security Guards, Grounds Crew and Cleaning Crew here at Citi Field for all their hard work and dedication. The friendliness behind their professionalism matches their impeccable work ethic.

As much as I love the sport of baseball, my favorite part of the game is hours before the game. Everyone I mentioned is working hard to ensure that you, the fan, will have a memorable experience of the game. While they’re not the stars you’ve come to root for, they’re the proletarians many of us can relate too. With that said, here’s some pictures!

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…