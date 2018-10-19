Price Comes Through For His Team, For Cora & Himself • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: On October 19, 2008 rookie, David Price pitched to help send his team, the Rays to their first World Series. Yesterday October 18, 2018 Veteran pitcher, David Price pitches Boston to Fall Classic. Is this a coincidence?

I can tell you one thing, David Price was just happy he was finally able to break his post season misfortunes of not being able to win one post season game in his previous 11 post season starts. Yesterday he delivered for manager, Alex Cora who gave him the opportunity to pitch in game 5 on three days’ rest. Price did not disappoint on Cora’s birthday. He pitched 6 scoreless innings to dethrone the reining World Series champions by a score of 4-1.

Now the big question is, who will the Red Sox face, the Dodgers, or the Brewers?

Who would you like to see face the Red Sox?