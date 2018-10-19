Pride Of Caguas PR Going To World Series • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Watching the American League Division Series with several other Puerto Ricans here in the Bronx was interesting. Last time I was in this type of encounter was several weeks when the Yankees were playing the Red Sox to advance to the Division Series. Then it was overwhelming “Go Yankees,” yesterday it was overwhelming “Go Boston.”

It was no secret that those rooting for the Red Sox were also thinking of their homeland Puerto Rico an island that could use the smiles from the pride they would feel knowing that the first Puerto Rican, first Latino managing a World Series team was their countryman, Alex Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Many remembered that when Cora was negotiating his five-year contract with the Red Sox after salary, and other key incentives were ironed out, Cora asked for more. He did not ask for a luxury car, or other key benefits. He asked for a charter Red Sox plane to take badly needed supplies to take to his island nation and his hometown of Caguas.

The Red Sox players did not disappoint their manager, especially on his 43rd birthday winning their 115th game and third consecutive game in Houston by a score of 4-1.