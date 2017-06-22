Pride Night At Red Bull Arena [Information] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, N.J. – The New York Red Bulls have teamed up with the You Can Play Project, as well as other local non-profit LGBTQ organizations, to host the first-ever Pride Night on Saturday, August 12 when Orlando City SC comes to Red Bull Arena.

Pride Night will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and spread the message of acceptance and respect within the soccer community. The Pride Night celebration will feature prominent members and allies of the LGBTQ community participating in a pre-game panel including former NBA player Jason Collins, former New York Liberty player and Brookhaven, N.Y. native Sue Wicks, and You Can Play VP/American triathlete Chris Mosier.

$3.00 from every ticket purchased using the promo code PRIDE17 will be donated to the You Can Play Project. Donations are not tax deductible. The first 1,500 fans to purchase tickets using the promo code PRIDE17 will receive an exclusive New York Red Bulls Pride Night scarf.

You Can Play is an organization dedicated to the safety and inclusion of all participants across the world of sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches, and fans. Their mission is to create a culture change where locker rooms and spectator areas focus on athletic ability, work ethic, and team spirit, not sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

“The Red Bulls proudly stand alongside the LGBTQ community,” said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. “Pride Night at Red Bull Arena holds special meaning to us since the event that is largely regarded as the catalyst for the LGBTQ movement for civil rights began in New York City back in 1969. Our constant commitment for inclusion and diversity within the organization and local community is part of the fabric of our club.”

The New York Red Bulls will wear special jerseys to celebrate Pride Night. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at a later date to benefit the You Can Play Project. An exclusive Pride Night t-shirt will be featured as the item of the game in the Bull Shop at Red Bull Arena while supplies last. Members of the New York Red Bulls front office will also march with the You Can Play Project in the New York City Pride Parade on June 25.

A fireworks display will follow the match.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit NewYorkRedBulls.com/PRIDE and use the promo code PRIDE17 when purchasing tickets in order to donate a portion of their sale to the You Can Play Project and to receive the exclusive scarf. During the ticket purchase process, fans can select the $20 panel option in addition the ticket price to gain admission to the pre-game Pride Night panel. Please note, space for the panel is limited.

For more information, including a full list of panelists visit NewYorkRedBulls.com/PRIDE.