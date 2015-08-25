Another Pride of Puerto Rico in The Making • Latino Sports

“There are a lot of young Puerto Ricans working hard to make it to the majors just like I did breaking that myth that Puerto Ricans are lazy that we don’t work hard.”

That quote did not come from a Puerto Rican activist, or politician, it came from the youngest player in major league baseball, 20 year old Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Carlos, a humble Puerto Rican and the Astros are visiting New York for a three games series against the Yankees and his presence is being felt in the heart of Yankee Universe, the South Bronx. He might not yet be on the lips of baseball fans throughout the country, but here in the majority Latino borough of the Bronx with one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country the name of Carlos Correa is beginning to be known quite well.

Carlos made headlines in Puerto Rico and in Puerto Rican communities throughout the Diaspora when he was drafted in baseballs 2012 draft as the first pick of the first round. He became the first Puerto Rican to be picked first round, first pick. Prior to him the highest overall draft pick from Puerto Rico was catcher, Ramón Castro who was picked first round 17th pick in 1994 (coincidently, by the same team, the Houston Astros).

Carlos Correa has demonstrated his worth since his debut in June of this year. He has demonstrated his ability both offensively and defensively. He brings a new face to baseball. He’s is a 5-tool player, he’s Latino and he is bi-lingual with an elders charm.

His quote is indicative of an intelligent young 20 year old who is very proud of being Puerto Rican. He believes in giving back and not waiting to demonstrate his generosity as already seen by several events that he has done in his home town of Santa Isabel. When asked why is he doing so much in the community and that perhaps he should wait to get himself established in the majors? He responded with something like, “why should I wait, I’m already here.”

His .282 BA and team leading 15 Homeruns speaks for themselves, but his actions off the field will speak louder to his character and that could only remind me of the pride of Puerto Rico, Roberto Clemente. The man who was quoted as saying: If you let a day go buy that you did not do something to improve the life of another individual, then you have wasted a day on this planet.”

The South Bronx Puerto Rican community was so anxious about his first New York visit and playing in the Bronx that they had tried to organize a Boricua Welcome at Hostos Community College. Unfortunately, his schedule would not allow because, as one of his advisors had stated that his first visit to New York had an overwhelming number of meetings. We can understand because some companies might already be seeing the development of a phenon and want a stake in this marketing vehicle.

I have been around the baseball world now for over 25 years and I have seen many young Latinos in their glory and then fade. Just Like I have seen many who started out humble and giving to then become arrogant and detached.

However, I don’t see that happening with Carlos Correa and my first encounter was all I needed to see that his parents did a great job raising this young man. I just hope that his present and future advisors that are circling this young mans world today do not block the loving energy and generous pride that I witnessed in the little time I saw him yesterday. Advisors, agents and financial consultants have a tendency to do that to players.

For now, the community will be here to encourage the development of the next Pride of Puerto Rico: Carlos Javier Correa.