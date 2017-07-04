The Privilege Of Covering The Majors • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s the bottom of the fourth inning here at Yankee Stadium and the Yanks trail the Blue Jays by a 4-0 score. For New York’s starting pitcher, CC Sabathia, today was a rough day at the office for him. In 2.2 innings pitched, Sabathia threw 63 pitches in which he surrendered three hits, three walks, and four earned runs.

With plenty of baseball left to be played, the Yanks are in position to mount a comeback and possible rally for the win. As I sit in the pressbox covering today’s game, I can’t help but smile. Out of the combined 82 Yankees/Mets home games this season, I’ve covered 61 of them. Pretty much, I’m batting .756 halfway through this season.

Let’s not forget there’s July, August, September and if we’re lucky, October of baseball left to be played. With this being my first full season of covering not one, but two teams in the Major League Baseball, I’ve enjoyed the experience. Having covered other sports, I believe baseball is the most grueling of them all.

Since I cover both NY teams, there’s plenty of back-to-back games…

Take for example Monday night’s Yankees game. Prior to the game kicking off in its usual time of 7:05pm, I was already at Yankee Stadium by 2pm for a 3pm press conference with the five Yankees quintuple of Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Dellin Betances, Starlin Castro, and Luis Severino, players who were selected for next Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Once the Press Conference was over, I took off to the field to watch some of the batting practice and the Yankee Block Party the organization held for their fans. From there, I reviewed game notes, checked my email, entered a couple of articles, and had a light supper. I must note that one of the best things about working from the ballpark is that there’s no distraction. Most days, I get more work accomplished than if I was at the office.

Eventually the game kicked off and in three hours and eleven minutes, the Yanks defeated Toronto by a final score of 6-3. As the fans are leaving the stadium, I’m heading down to the Yankees press conference room for Manager Joe Girardi’s post game press conference where he addressed his team’s overall performance.

Before returning to the pressbox, I went to the team’s locker room for some post game interviews. Eventually, I made it back to the press conference where I completed my article and entered a few more from our writers. Let’s not forget about the heavy rain that place for almost an hour. Fortunately for me, I wasn’t carry heaving equipment.

By the time I hopped on the D Train, it was already past midnight. After a full day at Yankee Stadium, I was already back here at 9am for today’s 1pm game. So what have I learned from this experience?

I learned that matter how exhausted I am from the day before, I love coming to the ballpark. With that said, the Yankees now trail Toronto 4-1 thanks to Aaron Judge’s 28th home run of the season. Now if the offense can score some runs…