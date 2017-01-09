Professional Bull Riders: Buck Off At The Garden • Latino Sports

New York, NY – For the eleventh year in a row, the Professional Bull Riders returned to the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden for their annual three-day event, Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden. In my opinion it’s an event worth attending. A few years ago, I wrote,

From the opening fireworks to the last fans lined up in order to meet the bull riders, it was a fantastic. While the bull riders and the bulls are the main attractions, I admired the insane heroic acts from the bullfighters, Jesse Byrne and Frank Newsom. Few can ride a bull but the reflex, speed, luck, physical condition, guts and insanity it must take to throw yourselves in front a bull after each ride has to be astronomical.

I also enjoyed chatting with the official entertainer of the PBR, Flint Rasmussen. He did a marvelous job of keeping the crowd entertained with his dialogue and stunts. With two days left of bull riding, I look forward to seeing Flint in action.

Years later, I feel the same way. One of the perks of attending any bull riding event is that you can also root for the bull. Here’s the basics:

A qualified ride is 8 seconds. The clock starts when the bull’s shoulder or flank breaks the plane of the gate. It ends when the rider’s hand comes out of the rope, the rider touches the ground, or the rider’s free arm touches the bull (a “slap”). A successful ride will earn a score of 0-100 points. Scores of 90 points or above are considered outstanding.

Along with his passion for photography and soccer, Jeremías is an avid bull riding fan.

With that said enjoy the photos!