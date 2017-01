New York, NY – Last weekend, photographer Steve Cuttler covered the Professional Bull Riders annual New York event, Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden. 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) became the toast of New York City in winning the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, the “World’s Most Famous Arena”.

With that said enjoy the photos from Madison Square Garden!