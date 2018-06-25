Proud of HOF Baseball Player For Speaking His mind • Latino Sports

Sports have always played an important part of the political history of many countries. There had been warring countries and sectors that had stop fighting for a day for both sides to participate and, or watch a soccer game. My idol, Muhammad Ali, refused to go to Vietnam and gave up his World Title for his political and moral principles. Toronto Blue Jays baseball star, Carlos Delgado who took a lot of flack here in the U.S. for refusing to come out for the 7th inning singing of God Bless America because he disagreed with instilling another level of patriotism to baseball when he disagreed with the war our country was waging in the Middle East. And of course, Colin Kaepernick risking his professional football career by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Today I am equally proud of legendary HOF baseball player icon, Hank Aaron for his position on visiting the White House. I respect all athletes who are as equally concerned as to what’s happening outside their circle of sports because in the long run what’s happening in their community, country and world will affect them and their children.

I share the following article that appeared in another publication, but too interesting not to share: HOF on visiting the White House