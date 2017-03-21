 Puerto Rican Fans, Now Rooting For USA • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Puerto Rican Fans, Now Rooting For USA

By

on

LOS ANGELES – After yesterday’s incredible game between Puerto Rico and the Netherlands that lasted 11 innings I am still excited from covering as a reporter and for feeling like a Boricua fan that had to join the celebrations after the game.

If this sea-saw game was not intense enough going into the 11th inning, applying that experimental rule that if the teams are tied in the 11th inning each team starts the inning with runners on first and second made the game more intense than it already was. It was nail biting, screaming, cowbells, panderetas, whistles you name it. Boricuas at the stadium yesterday made the 24K plus fans feel more like if there were 50K.

Three PR fans, Violeta Alvarez, Annie Cabrera & Miriam Sepulveda really getting into the games intensity. They all want USA to win Japan so that the final championship game would be between Puerto Rico & USA. (Photo Latinosports.com)

This is one game that is being talked about everywhere on the island and everywhere in the diaspora where Puerto Ricans reside.

I am sure that there are still some celebrations taking place by Puerto Ricans somewhere in the world. We now have to look at, what’s next?

I know that many eyes will be on tonight’s USA Vs. Japan. I interviewed many Puerto Ricans here and they all want USA to win so that the final game would be between USA VS. Puerto Rico.

USA will have Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark starting tonight. Roark said that is the most important game of his career, for Team USA against Japan,

The winner will play undefeated Puerto Rico in the championship game on Wednesday. The Japanese have been there twice, winning the first two Classic titles. The U.S.? Never. So a finals between two teams that want to win the WBC for the first time is the game that everyone here wants to watch.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

