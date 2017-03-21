Puerto Rican Fans, Now Rooting For USA • Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES – After yesterday’s incredible game between Puerto Rico and the Netherlands that lasted 11 innings I am still excited from covering as a reporter and for feeling like a Boricua fan that had to join the celebrations after the game.

If this sea-saw game was not intense enough going into the 11th inning, applying that experimental rule that if the teams are tied in the 11th inning each team starts the inning with runners on first and second made the game more intense than it already was. It was nail biting, screaming, cowbells, panderetas, whistles you name it. Boricuas at the stadium yesterday made the 24K plus fans feel more like if there were 50K.

This is one game that is being talked about everywhere on the island and everywhere in the diaspora where Puerto Ricans reside.

I am sure that there are still some celebrations taking place by Puerto Ricans somewhere in the world. We now have to look at, what’s next?

I know that many eyes will be on tonight’s USA Vs. Japan. I interviewed many Puerto Ricans here and they all want USA to win so that the final game would be between USA VS. Puerto Rico.

USA will have Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark starting tonight. Roark said that is the most important game of his career, for Team USA against Japan,

The winner will play undefeated Puerto Rico in the championship game on Wednesday. The Japanese have been there twice, winning the first two Classic titles. The U.S.? Never. So a finals between two teams that want to win the WBC for the first time is the game that everyone here wants to watch.