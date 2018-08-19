Puerto Rico Advances After Shutout Win Over Australia • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico eliminated Australia from championship contention, winning their first game of the tournament 6-0 Saturday afternoon in Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, PA.

A 90-minute rain delay couldn’t bear down Puerto Rico’s chances of bringing a Little League World Series title to the island. The boys from Guayama, PR were unfazed by their upset loss against South Korea as they came out solid on the mound and in the batter’s box in an elimination game.

Puerto Rico used four pitchers in their shutout win against Australia. Starting pitcher Yadiel Delgado cruised through four inning, giving up one hit and striking out seven. While Roberto Joubert, Luis Rivera and Luis Diaz combined for four strikeouts over two innings.

Australia’s Matthew White came under pressure in the third inning after an error by shortstop Zach Smith, who overthrew a routine ground ball over first baseman William Baker’s head putting runners on second and third for Puerto Rico. White’s next opponent, John Lopez wasted no time making contact and knocking in a RBI single for the first run of the game.

The runs continued to flood in the third inning as the Luis Rivera blooped a double to short centerfield scoring Victor Cartagena and Lopez. The loudest hit came from Eric Rodriguez, who pitched a stellar game in his Little League World Series debut, when he hit a straight shot over the center field fence in the fourth inning giving Puerto Rico a 4-0 lead and Puerto Rico’s first home run in Williamsport.

Australia will not play for a championship but will play one more game against the New England Region team from Rhode Island before they pack their bats and cleats and travel over 10,000 miles home.

Puerto Rico will face the losing opponent in the Panama vs. Japan matchup on Monday August 20 at 1 p.m. EST.