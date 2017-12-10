 Puerto Rico With Another Boxing Champion: Pitufo Díaz • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico With Another Boxing Champion: Pitufo Díaz

Since the week before the fight, the Barranquitas native, Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz spoke of of how he wanted to be the future star of Puerto Rico professional boxing.

On Saturday, at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York, the undefeated 23-year-old boxer took another step towards that goal when he scored a convincing and dominant three-round TKO win over Bryant ‘PeeWee’ Cruz to conquer the vacancy super lightweight title of the NABO.

“It means a lot of work for me, for my family and for my coaches. I dedicate the victory to everyone in Puerto Rico, “said an excited Diaz in the post-fight interview.

“As I said before, I’m going to be the next superstar of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Diaz set his record at 22-0, 14 KO’s, while Cruz suffered his third setback in 21 bouts.

