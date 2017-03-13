Puerto Rico Beats Italy & On To San Diego • Latino Sports

Guadalajara – Carlos Correa hit his second home run of the tournament and drove in three runs, helping Puerto Rico on Sunday to beat Italy 9-3 and to be unbeaten in three games in the first round.

Correa was part of an offensive of 13 hits of the Puerto Ricans in the match. The team dominated their rivals (Venezuela, Mexico and Italy) in runs 29-7 in this first round.

Now Puerto Rico, as Group D leader, will open the second round against Group C leader, the Dominican Republic. That game will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 pm at Petco Park in San Diego.

In the Sunday game vs Italy, the Italians took struck first at the top of he first against, boricua José Orlando Berrios with two runs in the first inning, product of a home run by the centerfielder, John Andreoli. Puerto Rico scored one in the bottom of that inning, but Drew Butera, hit another home run to give the Italians the advantage in two innings of play.

But from here the Puerto Rican offensive took control of the party. Puerto Rico scored two runs in the second; One in the third; Three in the fourth – with Correa’s homer – and two in the fifth to open the game.

Berríos retired all the Italians in order after the second homer. He threw five innings in which he struck out six and gave up a walk. The only hits that he gave up were the home runs.

Hiram Burgos followed with three innings and Miguel Mejia closed the game.

In addition to Correa, additional offense was provided by, Kike Hernandez with three hits in four innings; Francisco Lindor with two hits in four innings and Javier Báez 5-2 with an RBI.

